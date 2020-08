Beebina emalt hammustada saanud koerast sirgus eriline Picasso meistriteos

These were the photos that the rescue organization @oldmacdonaldkennels shared that made us fall absolutely in love with Brodie. When we met him and learned that he got his “uniqueness” from a bite to his face by his mom when he was just a tiny pup our hearts melted. He was brought to the shelter because his current owner could no longer care for him. He is partially blind and uses his big eye to see (shocking, right?!) but he still plays and has fun like any other dog. We’ve only had him a few short days but we love him more than anything already!

A post shared by Brodie (@bestboybrodie) on Sep 21, 2019 at 6:31pm PDT