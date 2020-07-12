P, 12.07.2020
Vihje
Klienditugi
Reklaam
Täpsem otsing

20 pilti tõestamaks, et oravad on ägedad

Orav pähklit söömas.

FOTO: Shutterstock

Pole vahet, kas orav tegeleb parasjagu söömise, magamise või puu otsast üles-alla jooksmisega – tal on erakordne võime iga tegevuse juures üliarmas ja äge välja näha. Alljärgnevad 20 pilti on selle tõestuseks, pilk peale!

1.

2.

Old woman uses a marionette of herself to feed squirrels in the park from r/aww

3.

Russia, Squirrel Nest on the 4th Floor from r/squirrelproblems

4.

I made a squirrel bar from r/woodworking

5.

Defiant squirrel from r/funny

6.

Squirrel fell in love with my stepdad

7.

I filled a tiny tea cup with some walnuts for my squirrel friend from r/aww

8.

This is Judy. She (he?) comes to my kitchen window every day to get some almonds. I love her (him?) so much. That little smile makes me melt. from r/aww

9.

The day after Hurricane Irma, this baby squirrel ran straight up to me, jumped into my hands and passed out. I'm sure it had a rough night.

10.

My wife getting a hug from a baby squirrel that she's taking care of. from r/pics

11.

I’m stuck in hospital right now and every morning this wee guy and his pals comes to my window. from r/aww

12.

New York squirrels will just tap you on your shoulder and ask "you gonna finish that?" from r/aww

13.

This albino squirrel comes to our door & begs for corn every day! from r/aww

14.

This squirrel we've been feeding has begun sunbathing on our deck table from r/aww

15.

This squirrel keeps messing with my cats from r/pics

16.

This squirrel found an Easter Egg! from r/aww

17.

So ive been feeding the squirrels lately and this is what i saw at my door when i woke up from r/aww

18.

That little hand stole my heart away from r/squirrels

19.

On a recent trip to the Grand Canyon, I was reprimanded for taking this picture. Totally worth it. from r/pics

20.

First time I have posted here and I thought for Christmas this little guy needed to say hi. He is my sister-in-laws outdoor pet and he visits her hairstylists for nuts. He is very tame and as you can see is really cute. They call him Yochen (he is a German squirrel so an 'eichhörnchen') from r/aww