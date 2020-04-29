Igavus tapab? Inimesed photoshopivad mesilastele oma kasside nägusid

Hiljuti läks viraalseks Redditisse postitatud pilt, millel võis näha kassi näoga mesilast. Inimesed pidasid antud kombinatsiooni nii ülinaljakaks ja armsaks, et pilt kogus väga lühikese ajaga üle 125 000 meeldimise. Nüüd leiab sarnase töötlusega pilte internetist hulgi. Pilk peale!
My sister sent me an Instagram post of someone who had photoshopped her cat's face onto bees. So I had to give it a shot. This was the result, Salem the Bee: pic.twitter.com/6ScNrEuRQU— Brittany (BPeep) (@BPeep_17) April 23, 2020
Could not stop laughing at this reddit post where OPs sister was photoshopping their cat's face onto bees... so we had to do one too. I present... JooBEE!https://t.co/H6ePR6x6wm pic.twitter.com/NJMErVlLL5— Evan & Katelyn 🅔🅚 (@EvanAndKatelyn) April 19, 2020
I TURNED MY CATS INTO A MOTH AND A BEE FHDHJSKSKSKALS pic.twitter.com/pRSKJb2Mpj— himbo lover #1 (@glossymaeve) April 19, 2020
Reached stage of isolation where I put our cats’ faces onto bee bodies pic.twitter.com/PEQX8ZDeEw— lauren (@laurenjcross) April 20, 2020