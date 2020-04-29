K, 29.04.2020
  • Igavus tapab? Inimesed photoshopivad mesilastele oma kasside nägusid

FOTO: Kuvatõmmis Twitterist

Hiljuti läks viraalseks Redditisse postitatud pilt, millel võis näha kassi näoga mesilast. Inimesed pidasid antud kombinatsiooni nii ülinaljakaks ja armsaks, et pilt kogus väga lühikese ajaga üle 125 000 meeldimise. Nüüd leiab sarnase töötlusega pilte internetist hulgi. Pilk peale!

